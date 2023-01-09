Bhadaur SHO sent to Police Lines over graft allegation

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 8

After allegations of demanding money, surfaced on social media, Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik has transferred the SHO of Bhadaur, his reader, and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to police lines.

He said strict action would be taken if anything concrete is found against the trio during an inquiry into the allegations.

Guilty will not be spared I have not received any formal complaint as yet. We will initiate an inquiry after getting a formal complaint from Love Kumar. If anyone is found guilty, he will not be spared. —Sandeep Malik, Barnala SSP

A scrap dealer had accused the trio of demanding Rs 20,000 monthly and had written a letter Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Former SHO Bhadaur Sub-Inspector (SI) Sukhjinder Singh, his reader Hardev Singh and ASI Manjit Singh demanded Rs 20,000 monthly from me. They harassed me and when I refused to pay, they threatened to implicate me in a false case. I request senior police authorities to register a case against trio,” alleged Love Kumar.

Denying the allegations, officials said they only asked Kumar to maintain a record of purchased vehicles after the rise of vehicles thefts in area.

“We never asked for any money and only asked Love Kumar to maintain a register of vehicles bought by him in accordance with the law after the rise of vehicle theft cases in area. All allegations are baseless,” said SI Sukhjinder Singh.

Barnala SSP Malik told The Tribune that he had transferred all three cops to Barnala police lines after reading about the allegations on social media.

“I have not received any formal complaint as of yet. We will initiate an inquiry after getting a formal complaint from Love Kumar. If anyone is found guilty, he will not be spared,” said SSP Malik.

