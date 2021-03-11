Bhagat Singh Chowk in Abohar to get facelift

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 21

Bharat Hiteshi, a social activist, has taken up the task of renovating Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Chowk at old Tehsil Road. He hopes to further ignite the feeling of patriotism among the public by doing so. For this, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Social Forum has been formed.

The Punjab Government has reportedly given nod to the renovation project.

Hiteshi said the chowk was established by the efforts of Labour Council officials, including late Mathura Dass Hiteshi, late Prithvi Raj Sharma and late Purushottam Garg. The memorial was unveiled on March 23, 1969, by Lok Sabha member Prakashveer Shastri, who was invited by social activist Mohinder Pratap Asija.

Some parts of the memorial have been damaged in the past 53 years. The social activist had requested the Municipal Corporation to allow renovation work at the chowk. Now, only a bust of Bhagat Singh is installed at the chowk. After the renovation, it will be replaced by a life-sized statue of the martyr.

The statue is being prepared by artisans in Jaipur.

#abohar