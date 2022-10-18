Bhagat Singh invoked for corruption first time in history, says Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Lashing out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for equating corruption-accused Manish Sisodia with Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today said it was for the first time in history that someone had invoked the great martyr’s name for corruption.

Corruption, not Martyrdom Just because you say Sisodia is like Bhagat Singh, it does not make him a martyr. Martyrdom is not achieved for corruption. — Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Warring said, “Just because you say Sisodia is like Bhagat Singh, it does not make him a martyr. Martyrdom is not achieved for corruption.” He asked Kejriwal why he was scared of investigations and said even if the central government was using agencies like the CBI the same way the AAP government was misusing VB in Punjab, the matter would eventually go to the court.

The Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday rebuked the AAP convenor for the comparison. “Delhi CM should tender an unconditional public apology for dishonouring the national hero,” said Bajwa.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanykut) women’s wing patron and former MP Bibi Paramjit Kaur Gulshan lashed out at Kejriwal for comparing his leaders with Shaheed-e- Azam Bhagat Singh.

She demanded that Kejriwal immediately apologise to the country, especially people of Punjab. “Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case and the Supreme Court has also denied him bail. Besides this, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia is involved in corruption in the Excise Policy,” Gulshan said.

#amrinder singh raja warring #arvind kejriwal #manish sisodia