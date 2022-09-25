Bhagat Singh’s kin welcome govt decision of naming Chandigarh airport after freedom fighter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Prof Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has welcomed the Centre’s decision to name the Chandigarh Airport after the great martyr and termed it as a victory of the people.

In the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

Talking on the issue, Prof Jagmohan said, “We welcome the decision to honour the great martyr but at the same time we would remind that this demand was raised in 2007 when Punjab gave land for the expansion of the airport. There was an understanding that the airport would be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. However, Haryana government wanted the airport to be named after Mangal Sen for political compulsions. Even the Aviation Minister with the Modi government said in 2016 that as a policy matter no airport would be named after individuals. But the love and fan following of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has ruled over all considerations.”

He also cautioned that Bhagat Singh was against privatisation and capitalism. “He was in favour of public property. The government has to follow his ideology also,” Prof Jagmohan cautioned.