Bhagwanpuria booked for murder bid in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 18

The police have nominated gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in an attempt to murder case, which was registered against his associates Lawrence Bishnoi, Monu Dagar, Jodhajit Singh and others last year. The case had been filed under Section 307 of the IPC, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 22 of the NDPS Act at Moga City-I police station.

His role in the incident was established during a 10-day interrogation of Bishnoi, early this month. Bishnoi gave some vital clues to the police that Bhagwanpuria was also involved in the attempt to murder a rival gangster.

After Bishnoi’s disclosure, Bhagwanpuria was brought on production warrants from Amritsar on August 10 and kept in police custody till August 16 here.

A senior police official said Bishnoi allegedly took a ‘supari’ and sent Monu Dagar and Jodhajit Singh to kill Jatinder Kumar Neela, a local ‘gangster’. Neela is also facing many cases of heinous crimes. Last month, Neela was booked for involvement in a firing incident outside the District Courts here.

Dagar, originally hailing from Sonepat district of Haryana, came from Lucknow to Moga to kill Neela on December 1, 2021, but missed the target.

When Dagar and Jodhajit went to Neela’s house to kill him, two persons confronted them. Dagar and Jodhajit fired shots at them. Dagar was arrested on the spot. Since then, he has been languishing in Faridkot Jail.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said both Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria had provided many inputs to the police on “gang culture”, which had developed in the state during the recent times.

