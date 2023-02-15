Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang members' hideouts raided

Chandigarh, February 14
The police on Tuesday conducted raids at the suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
This was the fourth such raid conducted at the suspected places of terrorists and gangsters in less than two months.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said 2,371 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements linked with Bhagwanpuria were raided during a day-long operation carried out by 409 police parties involving about 2,863 personnel across the state.
He said the raids were planned after the questioning of several persons in the recently busted modules backed by Bhagwanpuria.
ADGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said the police had conducted searches at the houses and other premises and also collected the data from electronic devices.
He said several persons had also been detained for verification and incriminating material been seized from their possession, which was being further examined.
He said the police teams had also checked arms licences and questioned people about the source of ammunition, besides gathering travel details and bank transactions from abroad and property details.
He said the operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus among terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers in India and abroad.
Such raids also helped in infusing fear among anti-social elements, while instilling a sense of safety and security among people, he added.
The police have busted 26 terror modules with the arrest of 163 terrorists/radicals after recovering 30 rifles, 201 revolvers/pistols and 25 drones since March 2022.
