Bhagwant Mann announces closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails

Tribune News Service

Ruchika Khanna

Chandigarh, May 14

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails.

Mann said they wanted to do away with the VIP culture in jails.

A special drive, launched by the government in jails, to check the misuse of mobile phones, has led to seizure of 710 mobile phones.

The jails would now be actual reform homes, he said.

Mann also listed other initiatives taken by his government since they took over the reins of the state.

The CM said he had often wondered how a person found guilty of breaking the law by the courts became a VIP in jails.

He said the network of gangsters operated from the jails of Punjab and his government is committed to taking these gangsters to task.