Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, March 22

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced his decision to regularise services of 35000 Group C and D governmnet employees.

He said this will be a historic decision.

“I have already held meetings with all officers in the government, and urged the chief secretary to stop the practice of contractual employment," he said.

"The schools have no teachers, but eligible teachers are climbing atop water tanks to protest against government for not regularising their services. These teachers are to be adjusted against vacant posts," said Mann.

Mann said that he has asked the CS to make a bill for regularisation of services before the next Vidhan Sabha.

“We want to implement it at the earliest by getting the bill passed through the Vidhan Sabha. I don’t want these teachers protesting on the roads,” he said, adding, “I had promised to regularise their services, if we are voted to power and I am fulfilling my promise.”

The CM said: “I assure all sections of the society that each and every promise made to them will be fulfilled. Punjab will have no Katcha Ghar or Katcha Mulazzam.”