Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'CM di Yogshala'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is launching their unique initiative ‘CM di Yogshala’ to make Punjabis physically and mentally healthy. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will kick off the campaign during an event at the polo ground here on Wednesday.

A pilot project is also being launched in Amritsar, Phagwara and Ludhiana.

Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said a helpline number — 7669400500 — has also been launched and people can give a missed call on the number and the government would provide a free yoga teacher.

“People will be able to get all kinds of information about diet and yoga exercise. As many as 60 students are trained at Guru Ravidas Ayurved University to teach therapeutic yoga. We’ve opened 500 Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab as the beginning of the health revolution here and now with we’ve taken a step further with this campaign,” said the minister.

