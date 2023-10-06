 Bhagwant Mann asks DCs to ensure smooth, hassle-free paddy procurement : The Tribune India

Also asked them to visit 7-8 mandis daily to take stock of the entire operations at ground level

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann holdimng a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners in Chandigarh on Friday.



PTI

Chandigarh, October 6 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the state government is firmly committed to smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy and asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure that the government’s decision is duly implemented.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the lifting and procurement of the crop, the Chief Minister said the produce of farmers’ need to be purchased and lifted at the earliest.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioners to visit 7-8 mandis daily to take stock of the entire operations at ground level.

He said that the officers must undertake regular visits in the grain markets under their jurisdiction and submit the daily report for regular monitoring.

The procurement for the current Kharif Marketing Season began on October 1.

He reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to ensure that farmers do not face any sort of problem while selling their produce.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in the state lifting has started from the very first day, which itself is a record. He further noted that procurement, lifting and payment will be done on the same day with the digitization of the entire process.   Mann asked the Deputy Commissioners that strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to the farmers should be ensured.

He further said that 1,854 purchase centres have been notified by the Punjab Mandi Board and have been allotted amongst the government procurement agencies.

The Chief Minister said that the technique of biometric authentication has been introduced to safeguard the interests of farmers bringing the grains to mandis.   He said in order to bring transparency in lifting of the grains online gate passes will be issued to the vehicles.

The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to make the farmers aware about the harmful effects of paddy straw burning. He said that the paddy straw burning must be checked as it poses grave danger to the environment and human life.

The Chief Minister further asked the DCs to tighten the noose around drug menace in the state by embarking a major awareness drive at grass-root level. He said that with the active support of the general public the scourge of drugs should be wiped out from the state.

Mann asked the DCs to identify the properties of big drug peddlers and start the process of confiscating them.

