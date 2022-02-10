Bhagwant Mann attends Lok Sabha session, raises farmers' issues

Chandigarh, February 9
Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, fulfilling his responsibility as an MP, raised various issues pertaining to farmers in the Lok Sabha today. Leaving his Assembly poll campaign, he left for Delhi to participate in Parliament session today.
He said about Rs 1.25-crore dues have not been paid to sugarcane farmers for 2020-21 and about Rs 20 crore for 2021-22. This has put financial burden on families of farmers. He appealed for the early release of farmers’ dues with interest.
He said cotton growers had not been paid any compensation for the losses due to the pest attack. Mann also appealed that the government should acknowledge the sacrifice made by farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...