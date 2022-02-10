Bhagwant Mann attends Lok Sabha session, raises farmers' issues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, fulfilling his responsibility as an MP, raised various issues pertaining to farmers in the Lok Sabha today. Leaving his Assembly poll campaign, he left for Delhi to participate in Parliament session today.

He said about Rs 1.25-crore dues have not been paid to sugarcane farmers for 2020-21 and about Rs 20 crore for 2021-22. This has put financial burden on families of farmers. He appealed for the early release of farmers’ dues with interest.

He said cotton growers had not been paid any compensation for the losses due to the pest attack. Mann also appealed that the government should acknowledge the sacrifice made by farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws.

#bhagwant mann #farmers #lok sabha