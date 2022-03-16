Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion

Chandigarh, March 16

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann who will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday has become the reason for the reunion of a father and son who have been separated for seven years.

Interestingly, the run up to this emotional moment has been the security arrangements put in place ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Mann in Khatkar Kalan village of Bhagat Singh.

Jaswinder Singh, son of Devinder Singh, a resident of Faridkot district ran away from his house seven years ago. Despite his family members’ strenuous efforts to find him, he was hard to locate.

After this, a case was registered in the police station.

The ceremony being an important event involved police collecting information on every individual for verification.

Jaswinder was identified while setting up chairs at the swearing-in venue.

When ASI Balwinder Singh of Nawanshahr inquired about him at his house, it was revealed that their son had left the house seven years ago.

When the family reached Khatkar Kalan, they met their son. Eventually, Devinder himself came to pick up his son at the venue and thanked the policemen.

Jaswinder Singh said he was working at the ceremony venue for the last five days. "Before that, I used to do crockery work. I was angry for some reason... and that's why I had left home", he said. IANS