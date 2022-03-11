Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal; AAP MLAs to meet in Chandigarh this evening

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 11

Punjab chief minister designate Bhagwant Mann began a key meeting with Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal around 2.15 pm here to decide the future course of government formation in the border state.

Mann, accompanied by Punjab in charge of the party Raghav Chadha, got delayed for the meeting with Kejriwal due to a huge traffic jam along the route.

The AAP CM candidate preferred the road rather than air route to Delhi and lost two hours in the jam.

Meanwhile, AAP sources said newly elected MLAs of the party had begun assembling in Chandigarh for the first meeting on Friday evening.

“Bhagwant Mann has to rush back to Chandigarh after meeting the national convenor. We have the first meeting of MLAs later in the day,” said an AAP leader.

Mann and Kejriwal are expected to discuss the details of government formation in the state, including the names of ministers to be sworn in, the bureaucratic structure with an eye on the party’s principal election promises and is the road ahead.

The meeting is the first since AAP’s historic victory in Punjab which had elected the first non-Congress and non-Akali Dal government in the state, a first in the state’s history.

The oath-taking of AAP government is expected on March 16.