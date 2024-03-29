Bhagwant Mann brings newborn daughter home, names her Niyamat Kaur Mann

PTI

Chandigarh, March 29

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday brought his newborn daughter home and named her Niyamat Kaur Mann.

Accompanied by his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali after giving birth to their daughter on Thursday, Mann held the baby girl in his arms as he interacted with the media outside his residence.

“Today, it is a big day for my family and my wife. Our relatives have reached home and all are very happy. I thank Almighty for giving us a healthy baby,” Mann said.

“Whether it is a boy or a girl, the first thing is that the child should be healthy. Secondly, the child should be given a good education and allowed to chase their dreams. Our daughters are no less and they are excelling in every field and I am happy that I have become father to a girl,” he said.

Replying to a question, Mann said he visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday evening when his wife got admitted there for the child’s delivery.

He said during her visits to the hospital for check-ups earlier he intentionally avoided not to accompany her as his visits involve security protocols and he did not want any inconvenience should be caused to patients.

About the baby’s name, he said a few days back he and his wife listened to a song and a word came up from there.

“This line had come in that song — Niyamat rab di daad, khuda di bakshish,” he said. So, we thought if it’s going to be baby girl, we will name her Niyamat, which means divine blessing, the CM said.

When asked if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also congratulated him on her daughter’s birth, Mann said he is part of the family, he is like an elder brother.

“He has congratulated us but what would I tell him, he has become ‘tau’ or ‘dada’,” he said.

Congratulatory messages poured in on Thursday after the couple were blessed with a baby girl.

While leaving Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court where ED had produced him, Kejriwal congratulated Mann on his daughter’s birth.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had also extended his congratulations to Mann family.

Mann’s cabinet colleagues, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Anmol Gagan Man, also congratulated him.

