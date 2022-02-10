Bhagwant Mann broke his 2019 promise to give up alcohol, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Moga, February 9
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has alleged AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann has reneged on his promise of giving up alcohol.
“In 2019, Mann publically took an oath in his mother’s name to give up drinking. But he shamelessly broke the vow. How can a drunkard run the affairs of the state?” the CM told the media today.
AAP leader can’t run state
He shamelessly broke the vow he took in his mother’s name. How can a drunkard run the affairs of the state? - Charanjit Singh Channi, CM
Cong stands for progress
The quantum of work done by CM Channi in just 111 days is unmatchable. Electricity bills were halved and farmers’ loans were waived. The Congress stands for state’s progress. - Rajeev Shukla, Cong incharge for HP
He was in Baghapurana and Moga to campaign for party candidates Darshan Singh Brar and Malvika Sood, respectively.
The CM has targeted Mann at a time when most of the surveys are hinting that AAP has an edge in the February 20 elections. He even claimed that the AAP leader consumed alcohol during the day. “He goes to Parliament and religious places in an inebriated condition. He is drunk even while campaigning,” he claimed.
At a rally in Jaito, Channi said, “If Mann becomes the Chief Minister, he won’t be accessible to people after 6 pm. He is an uneducated leader who reads Rs 1.69 lakh as Rs 169 crore.”
The remark was made in reference to Mann’s allegations that Channi possessed assets worth Rs 169 crore.
He also trained the guns at BJP and SAD saying that the people of Punjab will never vote for these parties.
