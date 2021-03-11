Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

Chandigarh, April 27
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of Health and Home departments at his residence on Wednesday to discuss the covid-19 situation in the state.
The meeting precedes the one called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all chief ministers later in the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...