 Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge : The Tribune India

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

Also said it is unfortunate that instead of giving free rights of Gurbani to all channels, the SGPC president is towing the line set by his Akali Dal masters

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Video Grab



PTI

Chandigarh, May 22

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday alleged that the nephew of his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi had demanded Rs 2 crore from a cricketer to secure him a government job under the sports quota.

Mann made the claim while addressing a gathering after laying foundation stones for setting up tehsil complexes at Dirba and Cheema in Sangrur.

Channi, however, rejected Mann's allegations and slammed the chief minister for spreading canards against him.

During his address, Mann said his government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youths completely on merit since assuming office.

Mann said he met a Punjab cricketer in Dharamshala when he was in Himachal Pradesh to watch an Indian Premier League match last week.

"I will not reveal his name. He plays in Punjab's team," said Mann.

The chief minister claimed the cricketer told him that he had applied for a government job under the sports quota.

When Amarinder Singh was the chief minister, the cricketer was told that he would get the job, said Mann.

Mann claimed that the cricketer and his father then met Channi -- who replaced Singh as chief minister -- and he told them to meet his nephew.

The cricketer told Mann that he met Channi's nephew, who assured him that he would get a job but raised a demand for "two", the Punjab chief minister claimed.

"The player took Rs 2 lakh to Channi's nephew, who abused him and said 'two' means Rs 2 crore.

"They (Channi) call themselves poor. For them 'two' means Rs 2 crore, not Rs 2 lakh," the AAP leader said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Channi hit out at Mann for levelling serious allegations against him and rubbished the claims.

The Congress leader said he never took money for jobs or transfers through his nephew.

Meanwhile, Mann said the previous regimes in Punjab had "mercilessly plundered" the state due to which it had lagged behind in progress.

The state government will recover every single penny from "these corrupt leaders who robbed the state", Mann asserted.

Slamming the Centre for imposing a value cut on shrivelled and broken wheat grains, Mann said filling the national food pool is not possible without the hardworking and resilient farmers of Punjab.

He said every single penny of value cut imposed on farmers will be "extracted" from the Centre with interest when it seeks supply of wheat and paddy for the central pool.

Mann also accused the Centre of being indifferent towards Punjab and its farmers and said such treatment cannot be tolerated.

The chief minister further slammed the Union government for "unnecessarily harassing" the state by depriving it of its legitimate share.

Punjab's share of Rs 3,000 crore under the Rural Development Fund (RDF) is still pending with the Union government, he said.

"RDF is our right," Mann asserted.

#bhagwant mann #charanjit channi #SGPC #shiromani akali dal #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

3
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

5
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

6
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

7
Chandigarh

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

9
Nation

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

10
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

Want to take ties with Australia to next level: PM Modi

Want to take ties with Australia to next level: PM Modi

Modi and Australian PM Albanese to address Indian Diaspora a...

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India's reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

Also said it is unfortunate that instead of giving free righ...

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

Said it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circu...

Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?

Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?

India has had higher denomination notes—Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,0...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Punjab govt gives approval for shorter route construction to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from Chandigarh

Punjab govt gives approval for shorter route construction to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from Chandigarh

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

Money laundering: Supreme Court to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on May 26

Money laundering: Supreme Court to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on May 26

Delhi court acquits man charged under Excise Act for possessing 36 beer bottles

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Two killed after being run over by car in Ludhiana

Two killed after being run over by car in Ludhiana

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon