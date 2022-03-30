Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Chandigarh, March 30
Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence on Wednesday.
Chief Minister congratulated Harnaaz Kaur for making the country proud by bringing the title of Miss Universe back to India after 21 years.
Miss Universe @HarnaazKaur Sandhu called on CM @BhagwantMann today at his official residence. Chief Minister congratulated her for making the country proud by bringing the title of Miss Universe back to India after 21 years. pic.twitter.com/yy3RYfwDrG— Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) March 30, 2022
Harnaaz Kaur has been in news for her views over girls being targeted on the issue of hijab.
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has appealed to the society to stop targeting girls, including on the issue of hijab, saying “Let them live the way they choose to.”
In a clip that has gone viral on social media, a reporter asked Sandhu about her views on the issue around hijab.
The video is part of an event held here on March 17 in the honour of the Miss Universe 2021's homecoming.
