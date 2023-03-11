 Bhagwant Mann hails Punjab budget as 'common man's budget' : The Tribune India

Bhagwant Mann hails Punjab budget as 'common man's budget'

The Chief Minister said that as per the commitment of his government, the budget presents a blueprint for restoring the "pristine glory of the state" with an impetus to growth in every sector

Bhagwant Mann hails Punjab budget as 'common man's budget'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the state budget for FY 2023-24 as the "common man's budget", describing it is a roadmap for a new, progressive, and prosperous Punjab. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, March 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the state budget for FY 2023-24 as the "common man's budget", describing it is a roadmap for a new, progressive, and prosperous Punjab.

The budget was presented by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema in the state assembly here on Friday.

The Chief Minister in a statement said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the budget which proposes no fresh tax has been presented as his government completes one year in office.

He said that the budget is aimed at giving a major fillip to the development of the state, and will transform the destiny of the common people with peace and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that as per the commitment of his government, the budget presents a blueprint for restoring the "pristine glory of the state" with an impetus to growth in every sector.

Bhagwant Mann said that the day is not far when this budget, coupled with pragmatic policies of the state government, will usher in an era of progress in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has so far given 26,797 jobs to youth. The current budget strives to create an ecosystem for creation of private jobs for Punjabis and check the brain drain, he added.

He said that the budget of Rs 1,96,462 crore for FY 2023-24, up by 26 per cent in the FY 2022-23, reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure uninterrupted development in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann said that the allocation for agriculture and allied sectors has been enhanced by 20 per cent so that adequate steps can be taken for making farming a profitable venture.

The Chief Minister said that the provision to introduce a new agriculture policy with the objective to conserve natural resources and enhance farmers' income will go a long way in bailing out farmers from the current agrarian crisis.

An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for a special scheme on diversification in the upcoming financial year will also act as a catalyst for the wellbeing of the farmers, he said.

Mann also called historic the proposal to provide crop insurance to farmers to shield them against vagaries of the weather and other uncertainties.

The Chief Minister said that the proposal to set up five new horticulture estates in Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Bathinda, and Faridkot will also go a long way in ensuring the wellbeing of the farmers.

He said that it is a matter of great pride that an outlay of Rs 17,072 crore has been provisioned for school and higher education, which is 12 per cent higher than previous year.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will continue to facilitate the industrial units in the state by giving them huge fiscal incentives to boost industrialisation in the state.

Mann said that the budget has laid due focus on supporting various welfare schemes and for empowerment, protection and holistic development of SCs, Backward Castes, minorities, and all downtrodden sections of the society.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

2
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'aide' nabbed at Amritsar airport

4
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

6
Delhi

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

7
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The CBI’s fishing expedition

9
Chandigarh

Doctor held guilty of medical negligence during knee replacement surgery

10
Punjab

Ownership rights for over 11,200 tillers in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

H3N2 influenza claims first victim in Karnataka; 82-year-old man from Hassan dies of virus

India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from Haryana, Karnataka; govt says influenza cases likely to decline from March-end

3,038 cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2...

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Special Judge MK Nagpal defers hearing on AAP leader's bail ...

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...

Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, re-open embassies

Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties after years of hostility, China hails deal

Agreement announced after four days of talks in Beijing


Cities

View All

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols