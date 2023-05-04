Bhagwant Mann hits out at Centre over reduction in market fees, suspension of Punjab’s RDF; dares ‘new BJP members’ of state to take up issue before PM

Chandigarh, May 4

The state’s AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann and the BJP have come face-to-face over the central government’s suspension of Punjab’s rural development fund and reduction in market fees. Reacting sharply to this step of the Centre, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cornered the “new BJP leaders” of Punjab.

On Thursday, in a tweet, Bhagwant Mann said, “BJP’s anti-Punjab and anti-farmer face is exposed..Despite our efforts, the market fee has been reduced from 3% to 2% and RDF from 3 per cent to 0 per cent in this Rabi season. …Punjab will lose 250 crore from market fee and 750 crore of RDF, total 1000 crore. Captain, Jakhar, Manpeet Badal, Bains brothers, Rana Sodhi, Kangar, Fatehjung Bajwa, Inder Atwal, who have become new BJP members, do they have the courage to take up this matter with Modi ji???”

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਤੇ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਚਿਹਰਾ ਨੰਗਾ ..ਸਾਡੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਇਸ ਹਾੜੀ ਸੀਜਨ ਚ ਮਾਰਕੀਟ ਫ਼ੀਸ 3% ਤੋਂ ਘਟਾ ਕੇ 2% ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਅਤੇ RDF 3% ਤੋਂ 0% ਕੀਤਾ …ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ 250 ਕਰੋੜ ਮਾਰਕੀਟ ਫ਼ੀਸ ਤੇ 750 ਕਰੋੜ RDF ਕੁੱਲ 1000 ਕਰੋੜ

ਕੈਪਟਨ,ਜਾਖੜ, ਮਨਪੀੑਤ ਬਾਦਲ,ਬੈਂਸ ਭਰਾ.ਰਾਣਾ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 4, 2023

The leaders of the AAP government of Punjab were constantly asking the Center to release the pending rural development fund. They said this money is used for the development of rural areas of the state. But the BJP-led central government kept denying Punjab its money, and now on top of that, this rabi season they reduced market fees and robbed Punjab of another Rs 250 crore.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the Modi government has been working against Punjab and its farmers because of their defeat during the farmers’ movement. He said that today the Centre has again shown their bitterness towards Punjab and the farmers by brazenly refusing to give Rs 1000 crores of the state.

Mann reminded the Modi government that it is Punjab and Punjab’s farmers, who made our country food sufficient. But in return what has the centre ever done for Punjab and our farmers? He also challenged the leaders of the Punjab BJP to take up this matter with Narendra Modi and said that they should raise their voice for the right of Punjab by opposing this dictatorial attitude of the Modi government.

