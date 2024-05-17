Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, promises 70% canal water supply by October

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Holding a roadshow in support of AAP candidate Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal through the streets of Urmur Tanda in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, state CM Bhagwant Mann today reiterated his promise of ensuring irrigation water through surface irrigation channels instead of groundwater.

Speaking on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Mann said, “They (BJP) thought that by putting Kejriwal in jail they will end AAP, but they don’t know people of this party are built differently.”

Addressing the crowd from atop his vehicle at the Tanda roadshow, the CM said, “Babasaheb wrote the country’s Constitution, voting is taking place this year to save Babasaheb’s Constitution.”

Holding a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar handed over by supporters during the roadshow, Mann said, “I want to change the ‘compulsion’ of Dalits and the underprivileged into their ‘wishes’ by providing state-of-the-art health and educational facilities to them, so that their dreams can be realised.”

The CM reiterated AAP’s assurance that 6 lakh tubewells will be stopped by October this year and replaced by canal water supply.

Notably, depletion of groundwater in the state poses a major environmental crisis for Punjab, which has time and again been flagged amidst concerns of the state hurtling towards desertification and agricultural output being massively hit by 2050, owing to excessive ground water consumption.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “There are currently 14.5 lakh tubewells operational in the state and we are planning to close 6 lakh of them. When I took the oath, surface (canal) water supply in the state was at 21 per cent, presently 59 per cent water is routed through canal water systems. It will be 70 per cent by October, by the end of the paddy season.

“It will save Rs 6,000 to 7000 crore money of electricity subsidies, and the money will instead be used for the scheme to provide Rs 1,000 in the accounts of women.”

