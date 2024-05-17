Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, promises 70% canal water supply by October

Aparna
Jalandhar, May 17
Holding a roadshow in support of AAP candidate Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal through the streets of Urmur Tanda in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, state CM Bhagwant Mann today reiterated his promise of ensuring irrigation water through surface irrigation channels instead of groundwater.
Speaking on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Mann said, “They (BJP) thought that by putting Kejriwal in jail they will end AAP, but they don’t know people of this party are built differently.”
Addressing the crowd from atop his vehicle at the Tanda roadshow, the CM said, “Babasaheb wrote the country’s Constitution, voting is taking place this year to save Babasaheb’s Constitution.”
Holding a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar handed over by supporters during the roadshow, Mann said, “I want to change the ‘compulsion’ of Dalits and the underprivileged into their ‘wishes’ by providing state-of-the-art health and educational facilities to them, so that their dreams can be realised.”
The CM reiterated AAP’s assurance that 6 lakh tubewells will be stopped by October this year and replaced by canal water supply.
Notably, depletion of groundwater in the state poses a major environmental crisis for Punjab, which has time and again been flagged amidst concerns of the state hurtling towards desertification and agricultural output being massively hit by 2050, owing to excessive ground water consumption.
Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “There are currently 14.5 lakh tubewells operational in the state and we are planning to close 6 lakh of them. When I took the oath, surface (canal) water supply in the state was at 21 per cent, presently 59 per cent water is routed through canal water systems. It will be 70 per cent by October, by the end of the paddy season.
“It will save Rs 6,000 to 7000 crore money of electricity subsidies, and the money will instead be used for the scheme to provide Rs 1,000 in the accounts of women.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar
AAP MP Maliwal taken to CM’s house to recreate crime scene
Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'
In her FIR, AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has said that she...
ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused
Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on interim bail
Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court
Top court reserves verdict on Delhi CM’s petition challengin...