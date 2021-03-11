Bhagwant Mann in Delhi to get first-hand experience of education model

Promises to modernise schools, hospitals on Capital’s pattern

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with his senior officers, accompanied by his Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Punjab would soon modernise the school education and health sector on the pattern of the Delhi model.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during their visit to a school in New Delhi. Mann is on a two-day tour of the Capital to understand the ‘Delhi model’ of education and replicate it in Punjab. Photo: Twitter

On the sidelines of his maiden visit to Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence here, Mann said, “It’s a mind-blowing experience to see this prestigious institution equipped with world-class infrastructure and highly qualified staff to steer the career of young minds through innovative teaching practices.”

CM should focus on state

The CM should focus on Punjab. Wheat is lying in mandis and Mann, rather than meeting the PM or Food Minister, is visiting Delhi, Gujarat and Himachal. —Raja Warring, Congress

Mann said ultra-modern teaching gadgets with advanced skills would be replicated in Punjab schools to provide quality education to the students in digital mode.

Showing concern over the trend of students going abroad for higher studies from Punjab, Mann said he was confident that with the setting up of such modern schools across the state this tendency among our youth would be checked.

Stressing the need to make students job providers not seekers, Mann said the Delhi model would be implemented in the letter and spirit, which was instrumental in imparting both practical and theoretical education judiciously. Replying to a query as to when Punjab would establish such schools, Mann said the state had ample space in rural areas for constructing such institutions.

Later, both Mann and Kejriwal accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha member inaugurated the newly built swimming pool in Kautilya Government Sarvodhya Bal Vidyalya, Chirag Enclave. He also visited the laboratories equipped with advanced infrastructure in the school to infuse scientific temper among the students. Mann had a detailed interaction with students of both these schools.

Later, the CM visited the mohalla clinics, where he interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients to get vital inputs. Mann also went to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at Dilshad Garden and took a round of the critical care unit.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann

