Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to oath-taking ceremony on March 16

Chandigarh, March 14
Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to his oath-taking ceremony on March 16.
आइये सभी मिलकर शहीद भगत सिंह जी के सपनों का पंजाब बनाएं, 16 मार्च, बुधवार को खटकड़ कलां में शपथग्रहण समाहरो में आने का आप सभी को निमंत्रण देता हूँ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 14, 2022
Says it’s time to build a Punjab that Bhagat Singh had dreamt of.
