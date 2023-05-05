Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Ludhiana, May 5
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal launched 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics here on Friday.
ਮਫ਼ਤ ਦਵਾਈਆਂ ਤੇ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਇਲਾਜ…80 ਹੋਰ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਕਲੀਨਿਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 5, 2023
ਕੌਮੀ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਜੀ ਨਾਲ 80 ਹੋਰ ਕਲੀਨਿਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ…ਕੁੱਲ ਗਿਣਤੀ 580..ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਤੋਂ Live https://t.co/E49TCq1PDW
With this, 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics have become operational in the state and they are providing free and quality healthcare to people, Kejriwal said at event.
"We have been in power for just one year in Punjab but work is being done at a great pace," he said.
"Punjab is making quick progress. For 75 years, people only saw loot and for the first time the state is touching heights of development," the AAP national convener said.
Kejriwal said an "honest government" has come to power in Punjab and this is making opponents jittery.
He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party became a national party within a short time.
Mann said 25.63 lakh patients from across Punjab have benefited from the Aam Aadmi Clinics.
ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੰਮ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਦਾ ਸਹੀ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰਨਾ ਤੇ ਵਾਪਸ ਲੋਕਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਹੀ ਲਾਉਣਾ…ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਅਸੀਂ ਨਾ ਕਦੇ ਕਹਿ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਕਿ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਖਾਲੀ ਹੈ..ਨੀਅਤ-ਨੀਅਤ ਦਾ ਫ਼ਰਕ ਹੁੰਦਾ… pic.twitter.com/W87Tc2ISH4— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 5, 2023
"These clinics have helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively," he added.
