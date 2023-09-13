Bhagwant Mann lays stone of Saragarhi memorial

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 12

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today laid the foundation stone of Saragarhi War Memorial during a state-level function organised to mark the 126th anniversary of the historic battle of Saragarhi that took place on September 12, 1897, near Samana (now in Pakistan).

Addressing a gathering, the CM said there would be no “cap” on funds for the construction of this memorial, adding that the work on it would be completed within six months. He said December, during which the Sahibzade and Mata Gujri were martyred, is the month of mourning for the humanity.

He had directed officers to ensure that no function was celebrated at government level during the month. This would be a tribute to the Sahibzade and Mata Gujri.

Ferozepur MLAs Ranbir Singh Bhullar and Rajnish Dahiya, MLA, Guruharsahai, Fauja Singh Sarari, MLA, Jalalabad, Jagdeep Kamboj, Commissioner, Ferozepur Division, Daljit Mangat, DC Rajesh Dhiman and DIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon were present.

