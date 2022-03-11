Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 11

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab government headed by Bhagwant Mann is likely to be held at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

Though the final decision on the date will be taken by the party on Friday, sources say the day has been chosen because the term of the current Vidhan Sabha is till March 16.

It is learnt that Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in charge Raghav Chadha have already left for Delhi to meet party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Among other things to be decided on Friday are the candidates who will be inducted into the Cabinet.

Sources in the party say all 17 ministers may not be inducted immediately; only five to six candidates may be inducted now.

The names of the probable candidates who could be inducted are Aman Arora, Harpal Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Harjot Bains and Baljinder Kaur.

A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs is likely to be held either on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

It is after this meeting that the party leaders led by Mann will meet Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Saturday, to stake his party’s claim to form the government.

On Sunday, he along with 91 AAP MLAs will visit Golden Temple to pay obeisance.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann