 Bhagwant Mann, Manohar Lal Khattar fail to resolve Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue : The Tribune India

Bhagwant Mann, Manohar Lal Khattar fail to resolve Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue

Bhagwant Mann, Manohar Lal Khattar fail to resolve Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar failed to reach a consensus on the contentious Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue during a meeting held here today.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar failed to reach a consensus on the contentious Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue during a meeting held here today.

Though Khattar wanted to discuss the construction of the SYL in keeping with the Supreme Court’s directions, the talks failed after Mann insisted on first taking up the issue of sharing of river waters. The Punjab CM reiterated that the state did not have a single drop of water to share.

Talking to the media after the nearly two-hour-long meeting, Khattar said, “We initiated the meeting following a directive of the Supreme Court last month asking the two states to amicably resolve the dispute in four months. The construction of the canal and sharing of waters are two separate issues”.

On the other hand, Mann said Punjab would not construct the canal. “The land acquired for its construction has been restored to its owners. As it is, Haryana’s share of water from different rivers is more than that of Punjab, Moreover, Haryana is not a riparian state of Ravi and Beas”. Khattar maintained that the construction of the SYL canal had no link with the river water dispute between the two states. “At the meeting with the Punjab CM, there was no agreement on initiating the construction of the SYL. Punjab didn’t accept our suggestions, nor did they have any solution to offer,” he said.

After the failure of the talks, the Punjab Chief Minister said he was willing to accompany his Haryana counterpart to meet the Prime Minister for seeking a resolution on the sharing of river water between the two states. ”Haryana should explore getting 1.68 million acre feet (MAF) water from the Sharda-Yamuna link canal rather than seeking water from the Ravi and the Beas. Punjab has no surplus water as our ground water is depleting rapidly. The share in river water was decided based on the flow calculated 100 years ago. Since then, the water in these rivers has depleted considerably,” he said.

Declining holding of any more talks with Punjab, Khattar said he would meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to brief him about the meeting. “At this point, we are only insisting on the construction of the SYL, which is Haryana’s lifeline. The sharing of river water is a separate issue and we will accept any decision given by any tribunal, commission or court of law,” Khattar said, adding that the Supreme Court would be apprised of the meeting’s outcome at the next hearing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

7
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Trending

#ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

10
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...

Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought

Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought

High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season