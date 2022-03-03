Bhagwant Mann mourns death of of Indian student Naveen Sekharappa in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Chandigarh, March 2
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhagwant Mann today expressed grief over the demise of Indian student Naveen Sekharappa in Kharkiv. He claimed that vague advisories and non-seriousness of the Modi government on the issue was costing the stranded students.
He said ministries concerned and the embassy should act more responsibly and along with advisories, they should suggest route plans and means to reach borders of neighbouring countries.
Mann reiterated that it was impossible for students stranded in eastern parts of Ukraine to reach borders in the west. Cities like Kharkiv and Sumy are near Russian border, so Indian government should try to have a dialogue with Russia and evacuate students from that side.
