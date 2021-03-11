Bhagwant Mann on 2-day visit to Delhi from Monday, to visit schools and hospitals there

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 24

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a two-day visit to New Delhi on Monday.

Mann will visit various schools and hospitals in the AAP-ruled city-state.

Mann, along with his ministerial team, was to visit Delhi on Monday, according to an earlier schedule, but later the programme was postponed without assigning any reason.

They will 'study improvements' in the schools and hospitals the Aam Aadmi Party government had brought in there.