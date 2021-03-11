Bhagwant Mann on 2-day visit to Delhi from Monday, to visit schools and hospitals there

Chandigarh, April 24
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a two-day visit to New Delhi on Monday.
Mann will visit various schools and hospitals in the AAP-ruled city-state.
Mann, along with his ministerial team, was to visit Delhi on Monday, according to an earlier schedule, but later the programme was postponed without assigning any reason.
They will 'study improvements' in the schools and hospitals the Aam Aadmi Party government had brought in there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...