Bhagwant Mann organising sham debate on SYL issue to divide Punjabis on Kejriwal order: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was organising a sham debate on November 1 to divide Punjabis on the orders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and that the party would not be part of this anti-Punjab exercise.

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said, “We have learnt that central survey teams are expected to come to Punjab on November 1. Our focus will be on ensuring these teams do not conduct any survey on Punjab soil. Accordingly we will be protest against any attempt to conduct a survey to facilitate construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal to transfer the state’s waters to Haryana both at the starting point of the canal at Loondh Khad near Kiratpur and at its end point in Kapuri village in Patiala district”.

ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ.ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਬਾਦਲ ਸਾਬ੍ਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਘਰ ਆਏ ਵਿਰੋਧੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ ਘਰੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਆ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੰਗਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ ਬਲਕਿ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਣ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਵੀ ਪੂਰਾ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਸਨ ਤੇ ਦੂਜੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਹੰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਘੋੜੇ 'ਤੇ ਸਵਾਰ ਹੋ ਬੋਲਣ ਦੀ ਤਹਿਜ਼ੀਬ ਵੀ ਭੁੱਲ ਚੁੱਕਾ ਹੈ , ਘਰ ਆਏ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ… pic.twitter.com/W9BZ67C6nI — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) October 13, 2023

The SAD leader alleged that CM Mann was set to betray Punjab’s interests in the same manner as former chief minister Darbara Singh who had allegedly succumbed to pressure from Indira Gandhi and agreed to transfer Punjab’s waters to Haryana besides agreeing to the construction of the SYL canal. “This time Bhagwant Mann is following the directions of Arvind Kejriwal and is bent on creating conditions for the transfer of Punjab’s waters to Haryana. The debate on November 1 at PAU, Ludhiana, is being held solely to divide the political parties of Punjab and create acrimony amongst them so that Punjabis cannot unite against the conspiracy to part them with their river waters”.

Prof Chandumajra said if the chief minister had been interested in a resolution which safeguarded Punjab’s interests he would have called an all-party meeting to present a united front before the Supreme Court hearing.

“Instead of doing this, the AAP government tried to vilify the opposition and particularly the SAD for opposing the construction of the SYL besides returning the land on which the SYL stood back to farmers. It even sacked the Advocate General on the very date of the hearing to ensure the case was not argued properly in the apex court,” he added.

