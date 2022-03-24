Bhagwant Mann pays tributes to Bhagat Singh at Hussainiwala, Khatkar Kalan; releases anti-corruption action helpline number

PTI

Chandigarh, March 23

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline number that will allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

Mann launched the number – 9501 200 200 - on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and called it "an anti-corruption action line".

Bhagwant Mann pays floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Tribune photo

"I had promised to you that I would launch a phone number on March 23 which would be called as an anti-corruption action line. The number is 9501 200 200 ," said Mann in a video message.

He asked people to send videos of those who demand bribe from them.

Mann said the staff would examine the videos and whosoever is found guilty, be it an officer, our minister or an MLA, strict action would be taken against them.

He urged people to share only corruption-related videos on the number.

Mann also sought support of the people of Punjab in this regard.

"In this campaign, I need the support of three crore Punjabis. If you support, we will make Punjab a corruption-free state within a month,” said Mann.

Earlier, Mann paid glowing tributes to legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar district.

Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh.

Mann also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur to mark their martyrdom day.

In a tweet, Mann said, "Let's make Punjab a corruption-free and prosperous state by realising the dreams of the great martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the country's freedom."

The Punjab government has declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of the freedom fighters.