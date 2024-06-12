Bhagwant Mann, Sandeep Pathak leave for Delhi to discuss cabinet reshuffle, Lok Sabha poll performance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

CM Bhagwant Mann and National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday left for Delhi to hold deliberations on the cabinet reshuffle and party’s performance in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The two are expected to hold discussions with Sunita Kejriwal and other senior party leaders.

