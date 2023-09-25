Bhagwant Mann takes a jibe at Manpreet Badal, says those boasting about honesty are now trying to save their skin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Quipping on former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that those who used to boast too much about honesty are now running from pillar to post for saving their skin.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said there is a huge difference between words and action. He said that these leaders earlier used to say that they will wait for whatever action is taken against them. However, they are now afraid of punitive action and are seeking legal protection as they might be arrested, said the CM.

ਖੁਦ ਹੀ ਕਹਿਤੇ ਥੇ ਕਰਲੋ ਜੋ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ ਹਮ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਰੇਂਗੇ..

ਖੁਦ ਹੀ ਕਹਿਤੇ ਹੈਂ ਕਿ ਹਮੇਂ ਡਰ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਕਰੇਂਗੇ…

ਸੱਚ ਬੋਲਣਾ ਤੇ ਸੱਚ ਤੇ ਰਹਿਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਔਖਾ ਹੁੰਦੈ — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 25, 2023

The Chief Minister said these hypocrites have always befooled people with their flowery language. However, he said that in the garb of public service they had looted the wealth of the state which is not tolerable. Mann said they will be made accountable for their sins and every penny plundered from the wealth of state will be recovered.

The Chief Minister said rather than making tall claims about honesty and simplicity, the former minister must face action as per the law of land.

He said that entire Punjab is well aware of misdeeds of the former minister, adding that Manpreet Badal who had remained Finance Minister of state for fairly long period is hand in glove with the elements who ruined the state. Bhagwant Mann said the coffers of state were empty for welfare of people during Manpreet Badal’s stint but the brazen loot of public money was openly allowed.

