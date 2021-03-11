Bhagwant Mann to act tough on those who have encroached panchayati lands in Punjab; asks them to vacate it before May 31

Chandigarh, May 11
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesdayappealed to those having encroached panchayati lands to vacate it.
He said that they should vacate the land by May 31, or the government would impose the penal rent.
ਜਿਹੜੇ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਜਾਂ ਪੰਚਾਇਤੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨਾਂ ਤੇ ਨਾਜਇਜ਼ ਕਬਜ਼ੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹੋਏ ਨੇ ਭਾਂਵੇ ਓਹ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਕ ਲੋਕ ਨੇ ਜਾਂ ਅਫਸਰ ਨੇ ਜਾਂ ਫੇਰ ਕੋਈ ਰਸੂਖਦਾਰ ਲੋਕ ਨੇ..ਓਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੈਂ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ 31 ਮਈ ਤੱਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਜਾਇਜ਼ ਕਬਜ਼ੇ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਜ਼ਮੀਨਾਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੇ ਦੇਣ .ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਖ਼ਰਚੇ ਅਤੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਪਰਚੇ ਪਾਏ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਨੇ— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 11, 2022
