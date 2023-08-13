Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 76 new Aam Aadmi Clinics tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

Health Minister Balbir Singh said here today that over 44 lakh patients have been treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in the last one year and over 20 lakh people have undergone free tests at the facilities.

The minister added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate another 76 AACs on August 14 to mark the 76th Independence Day, taking the total number of operational clinics to 659.

Mann had dedicated 75 AACs to the people of the state to mark the 75th Independence Day last year. The state now has 583 AACs, of which 180 are located in urban areas and 403 in rural areas.

Balbir Singh today claimed that the humble effort to impart quality health services had received good feedback and positive response from the people.

“As many as 80 types of medicines and 38 diagnostic tests are available for patients at AACs free of cost. More than 20 lakh free tests and medicines of approximately Rs 30.25 crore have been provided to patients during the last one year,” the minister added.

He said each clinic has a medical officer, pharmacist, clinic assistant and class IV employee/helper. At the same time, all clinics are IT-based, with the provision of three tablets at each clinic for the medical officer pharmacist and clinic assistant. Patient registration, prescription and dispensation of medicines are being done through these tablets only, he added.

