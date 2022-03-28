Bhagwant Mann to make big pro-Punjab announcement today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to make a big announcement on Monday.

This was stated rough his social media handles on Monday morning.

Mann is expected to share a video message about this on social media.

Since assuming office on March 16, Mann has launched an anti-corruption helpline, announced the decision to regularise jobs of 35,000 contractual employees and also stopped multiple pensions to MLAs.