Bhagwant Mann to make big pro-Punjab announcement today

Chandigarh, March 28
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to make a big announcement on Monday.
This was stated rough his social media handles on Monday morning.
ਅੱਜ CM ਸਰਦਾਰ @BhagwantMann ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੱਖੀ ਘੋਸ਼ਣਾ ਕਰਨਗੇ— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) March 28, 2022
Mann is expected to share a video message about this on social media.
Since assuming office on March 16, Mann has launched an anti-corruption helpline, announced the decision to regularise jobs of 35,000 contractual employees and also stopped multiple pensions to MLAs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration at doorstep on lines of Kejriwal's Delhi model
Shares a video message to this effect
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired