Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Amit Shah on Ajnala clash

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the law and order situation in the state, especially in the wake of the recent storming of an Ajnala police station by a mob led by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

A senior functionary of the CM’s Office said: “The CM has got an appointment with Shah for Thursday afternoon. He is expected to have a detailed discussion on the Ajnala incident. The Home Ministry has got its feedback on the incident from various sources. However, CM Mann is expected to brief him on the latest ground situation. The state is expecting support from the Centre on the issue.” The meeting has been scheduled at 3.30 pm.

“The incident is a warning sign for the state. It needs to chalk out an action plan. The state is not prepared for upheaval witnessed in the past,” said the functionary. The meeting also gains relevance in light of the Union Ministry recently seeking a detailed report on the Ajnala incident from Punjab Police. Intelligence agencies are also learnt to have shared a separate report on the incident.

On February 24, an unruly mob brandishing swords, guns and lathis had attacked the Ajnala police station seeking the release of Amritpal’s aide Lovepreet Singh ‘Toofan’. He was released by the police the next day.

Lovepreet was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and assault case registered earlier this month. The incident wherein the police were forced into submission is unheard of, at least in the recent past.

Replying to a senior BJP leader’s statement “the Home Ministry is keeping an eye on Khalistan supporters in Punjab”, Amritpal was recently quoted as saying: “Indira tried to suppress, what happened? Now, Shah can fulfil his wish and see.”

CM Mann had said: “There are some people who get funds from abroad to disturb peace, sometimes via drones in Punjab. They come because their bosses are determined to disturb Punjab.”

Centre keeping close watch

On Feb 24, a mob led by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed Ajnala police station over release of aide

MHA recently sought report on incident from Punjab Police; Intel agencies also shared a report

