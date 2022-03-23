Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday morning. Mann had sought time for a meeting with the PM, which had been conveyed to his office, said officials in the Chief Minister’s Office. They said it was a courtesy call by the CM after assuming office. However, important issues concerning Punjab are expected to be discussed.

Sources said the BBMB issue, wherein most people felt that Punjab was being denied its right over its river waters through change in rules of appointment, would be taken up. The shortage and high cost of coal and smooth procurement of wheat in April are other issues that are likely to be discussed. PM Modi had congratulated Mann when the poll results were declared and had assured that they would work together for the growth of Punjab. —