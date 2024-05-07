Bhagwant Mann: Will make Punjab prosperous

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 6

“I will make Punjab ‘Sone Di Chiri’ if people give 13-0 verdict in favour of AAP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections”. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said this today while campaigning for AAP candidate from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Sunam.

Mann said if AAP got 13-0 verdict in its favour, it would be easy for him to make Punjab ‘Sone Di Chiri’ as he would be able to work for the prosperity of the people in a big way. He asked the people to vote for AAP on June 1 and after that, it would be his responsibility to take care of the constituency.

Mann also said in Bathinda, SAD candidate Biba ji (Harsimrat Kaur Badal) could lose her security deposit. Except her, all members of the Badal family had tasted defeat in the elections.

He also asked people of the constituency to provide record-breaking victory to Meet Hayer as he (Mann) had won the Sangrur seat by a margin of over 2.14 lakh in 2014 and he now wanted that Hayer should win by a margin of 2.5 lakh to three lakh votes.

Mann lashed out at Khaira for questioning Dalvir Singh Goldy, who had recently joined AAP after quitting the Congress. He said the “Bholath wala” had himself changed parties several times in the past but the same person had been asking Goldy that one should not change the party.

Mann also said on his appeal, farmers had sown PR-126 variety of the rice by giving up PUSA-44 variety that took 152 days for maturing.

