Bhagwant Mann's 2-day Delhi visit a mere photo-op and waste of state exchequer, says Navjot Sidhu

Chandigarh, April 25
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday said CM Bhagwant Mann’s two-day Delhi visit is a deviation from real issues and just a photo-op.
CM @BhagwantMann’s 2 day Delhi visit is a deviation from real issues, mere photo op for benefit in other elections & waste of state exchequer. Pb needs policy to get out of Financial, Farmers & Power crisis. Local problems need local solution. Solution lies in Income generation.— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 25, 2022
In a tweet, Sidhu said, “CM @BhagwantMann’s 2 day Delhi visit is a deviation from real issues, mere photo op for benefit in other elections & waste of state exchequer. Pb needs policy to get out of Financial, Farmers & Power crisis. Local problems need local solution. Solution lies in Income generation.”
