Bhagwant Mann's fresh salvo at Punjab Governor: Only 'elected' to take decisions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today hit out at Governor Banwarilal Purohit by saying that only those should be taking decisions who have been “elected”, not those who are “selected ones and unnecessarily interfere”.

They will fall in line soon The 'selected' will fall in line soon because they have been tutored by certain forces to write such letters. We also know the law and it is same for everyone. We will reply citing the same laws which are being cited to stop us. Bhagwant Mann, CM

“In a democracy, the elected are placed at a higher level. Anyone can be selected,” said Mann during the inaugural session for training of the MLAs at theVidhan Sabha. Though Mann did not name the Governor while making the speech, the reference was not lost on anyone as MLAs of the ruling party applauded his statement.

“But we will mend fences with them,” he said. “The ‘selected’ will fall in line soon because they have been tutored by certain forces to write such letters. We also know the law and law is same for everyone. We will reply citing the same laws which are being cited to stop us,” he said.

The retort comes a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit had sent a letter to the CM, questioning various decisions taken by the government, including the selection criteria for teachers sent to Singapore, the presence of an outsider (Naval Aggarwal) in official meetings, the use of state funds to release advertisements in the media outside the state and appointment of a tainted person as chairman of Punjab Infotech. The Governor has sought a reply within a fortnight on these issues, quoting Article 167 of the Constitution.

Later in the day, Mann sent a one-page reply to the letter of the Governor sent yesterday. In his reply, Mann said all issues raised by the Governor fall under the purview of the state government.

“According to the Constitution, my government and me are answerable only to three crore Punjabis,” the CM said.

Mann, in response to the Governor asking the CM about the criteria for the selection of teachers sent by the government to Singapore, said, “…Punjabis want to know that in the wake of no clear criteria for the selection of Governors in the Constitution, how are Governors of states appointed by the Centre?”

AAP, through its chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang, has also demanded that the Governor should be shifted out immediately. “The Governor is acting at the behest of the BJP and trying to sabotage the development of Punjab,” he said. Amid the strained relations between the government and the Governor, the next big concern for the government is the Governor’s Address to be made during the Budget session, which will be held within a fortnight and the ruling party is apprehensive that he may not read the address prepared by the government and may raise “his concerns” in the House.

