RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

Jalandhar, December 6
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Punjab on a three-day visit, arrived in Jalandhar last evening.
He stayed at Vidya Dham, a centre of the RSS near Guru Gobind Singh Avenue in Jalandhar, where heavy security arrangements have been made.
Today, Bhagwat held marathon meetings with around 20 RSS leaders from Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.
Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Dera Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, and meet its head Gurinder Singh Dhillon on December 8. He had visited the dera in October 2018 too, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. His visit ahead of the 2024 General Election is being closely watched.
