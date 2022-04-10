Bhakra Beas Management Board conferred Best Hydro Power Generator Award

Chandigarh, April 10
The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been conferred the Best Hydro Power Generator award by the Independent Power Producers Association of India.
The award was received by SS Dadwal, Chief Engineer (Generation), on behalf of BBMB at a function held at Belgaum in Karnataka.
The function was part of the 22nd Regulators and Policymakers Retreat that served as a platform for discussions and formulating recommendations for the future of the Indian power sector.
BBMB Chairman Sanjay Srivastava lauded the continuous and dedicated efforts of officers and staff of the board for achieving excellent output.
Harminder Singh Chugh, Member (Power), said that BBMB has always strived to be environment friendly and hence got this reward for net zero emissions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM; Shehbaz Sharif likely to replace Imran Khan
Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...
Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster
Federal Investigation Agency and airport officials say that ...
Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports
Attempted effort for a ‘change’ failed as the Defence Minist...
BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership
Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...
‘Congress should set its own house in order’: Mayawati slams Rahul Gandhi over alliance claims
On Saturday, Rahul had said that Congress had offered allian...