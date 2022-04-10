Bhakra Beas Management Board conferred Best Hydro Power Generator Award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been conferred the Best Hydro Power Generator award by the Independent Power Producers Association of India.

The award was received by SS Dadwal, Chief Engineer (Generation), on behalf of BBMB at a function held at Belgaum in Karnataka.

The function was part of the 22nd Regulators and Policymakers Retreat that served as a platform for discussions and formulating recommendations for the future of the Indian power sector.

BBMB Chairman Sanjay Srivastava lauded the continuous and dedicated efforts of officers and staff of the board for achieving excellent output.

Harminder Singh Chugh, Member (Power), said that BBMB has always strived to be environment friendly and hence got this reward for net zero emissions.