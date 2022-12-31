‘Bharat Jodo’ to enter state in Jan 2nd week

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 30

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was in Patiala today, urged people to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is expected to enter the state on January 11.

Warring was joined by party leaders MLA Raj Kumar Chhabewal, Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur, Mohit Mohindra, son of former minister Brahm Mohindra and Congress leader Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann.

He said 6,200 individuals from the state had already registered to participate in the yatra.

He said, “The eight-day yatra in the state will cover Shambhu to Jalandhar, Adampur, Mukerian, Pathankot and Madhopur. Then it will move to J&K.”