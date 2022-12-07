Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to be in Punjab for 9 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be in Punjab for nine days as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, beginning in the first week of January next year, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today constituted supervising and sub-coordination committee of senior party leaders.

Warring told The Tribune that the though the route of the yatra was being worked out, it would enter Punjab through the Shambhu border, Patiala district, and exit the state through Pathankot on way to Jammu. The PPCC chief also held meeting with senior leaders to work the boarding and lodging facilities.

Yesterday, Warring along with former speaker Rana KP Singh and MP Ravneet Bittu, had met CM Bhagwant Mann to seek the ‘administrative cooperation’ for smooth passage of the yatra.

