'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter state on Jan 10

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) today released the nine-day route of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the state. PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is against the politics of hatred and for drawing attention of the masses towards important issues, including inflation, unemployment and crony capitalism.”

Warring announced that the yatra would enter Punjab through Shambhu border on January 10. On January 11, after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting.

The PCC chief said, “The yatra will pass through Khanna, Doraha, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Phillaur, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Bhogpur, Urmat Tanda, Dasuya and Mukerian before entering Jammu and Kashmir through Pathankot on January 19. January 13 will be a rest day.”

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had left its mark among people and provided “voice to the voiceless”. AICC general secretary in-charge Harish Chaudhary appealed to the NRIs to participate in the yatra.

