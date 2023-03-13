Bharti Kisan Union (Khosa) threatens to block highway on March 16

Abohar, March 12
At a meeting on Sunday, the Bharti Kisan Union (Khosa) decided to block the Alamgarh bypass chowk on March 16, demanding the construction of a proper terminal or an overbridge.
District president Gunwant Singh and vice president Babbal Buttar gave a call to farmers, social and religious organisations to support them.
The BKU said no square has been constructed on the Alamgarh bypass that connects Sriganganagar, Fazilka and Hanumangarh and due to this, accidents have become a regular feature there. Neither the administration nor the NHAI has bothered to look in to the complaints, they said, adding that vehicles collide and users suffer almost each day.
If the state govt and NHA do not wake up, then a call to start a “pucca morcha” will be given, farmers said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...
30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...