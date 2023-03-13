Bharti Kisan Union (Khosa) threatens to block highway on March 16

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 12

At a meeting on Sunday, the Bharti Kisan Union (Khosa) decided to block the Alamgarh bypass chowk on March 16, demanding the construction of a proper terminal or an overbridge.

District president Gunwant Singh and vice president Babbal Buttar gave a call to farmers, social and religious organisations to support them.

The BKU said no square has been constructed on the Alamgarh bypass that connects Sriganganagar, Fazilka and Hanumangarh and due to this, accidents have become a regular feature there. Neither the administration nor the NHAI has bothered to look in to the complaints, they said, adding that vehicles collide and users suffer almost each day.

If the state govt and NHA do not wake up, then a call to start a “pucca morcha” will be given, farmers said.