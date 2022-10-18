Hanumangarh: Bhatner Fort's ancient wall collapses, man dies

Abohar, October 17
An ancient wall collapsed during the ongoing construction work at the Bhatner Fort in Hanumangarh on Monday. A labourer, Rajinder, died on the spot as he got buried under the debris in the accident and five others were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital.
Bhatner Fort is believed to be about 1700 years old and was built by King Bhupat, son of King Bhatti, the ruler of Jaisalmer.
DC Nathmal Didel and SP Ajay Singh reached the spot and gathered information about the event. The district administration has closed the gate of the fort and banned the entry of people.
Councillor Pradeep Mittal alleged that no fort staff was present at the fort and no security arrangements of any kind were made by the construction agency. Aam Aadmi Party spokesman Ashish Gautam said the safety criteria was not properly followed and the incident should be investigated. He demanded relief for the families of the victims.
