Punjab ex-CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal targets AAP over poll promises

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 21

Former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to credit Rs 26,000 into the bank account of every woman of the state before the polling day i.e. June 1. She said AAP government was formed over 26 months ago in March 2022 and it had promised to pay Rs 1,000 every month to every woman. Thus, a sum of Rs 26,000 per woman is due towards AAP, she added.

Talking to mediapersons here today, Bhattal further said that during the previous Assembly elections in 2022, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had promised that after the formation of AAP government, Rs 1,000 would be given to every woman per month. But it had proved to be a false promise, she added.

Bhattal said if the Congress party made a promise to the people it fulfilled the same as it had done in the case of Rs 1,500 per month promised to the women in Himachal Pradesh. She also said that all the promises, including Rs 1 lakh per year to youths for starting business and Rs 1 lakh per year to poor women being made by the Congress party would be fulfilled.

#Bhagwant Mann #Rajinder Kaur Bhattal #Sangrur