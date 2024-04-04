Bhim Tank murder prime convict jumps parole, flees to Dubai

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 3

In a major embarrassment to the security agencies, Harpreet Harry, prime convict in the killing of Bhim Tank of Abohar, has jumped parole and is suspected to have fled to Dubai on a fake passport.

He has dared the PM to try and organise a rally in Punjab as “Harry and his men have enough AK-56 rifles” to take on the PM’s security

An undated video message has also surfaced in which he has threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “issues being faced by farmers”. In the video, he has dared the PM to try and organise a rally in Punjab as “Harry and his men have enough AK-56 rifles” to take on the PM’s security.

Police sources said Harry was the prime convict among 24 persons, including liquor baron and former SAD halqa in-charge Shiv Lal Doda, in the case of chopping of limbs of Bhim Tank, leaving him to bleed to death in December 2015 at Doda’s farmhouse.

Bhim Tank, a former employee of Doda, was killed by chopping off his limbs. A heavily built man, he had refused to work with Doda and had beaten up some of the liquor baron’s men.

Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain, who took over the command of the district last week, said action had been initiated in the case. A Fazilka court had convicted and sentenced Harry and others to life imprisonment in August 2019. They had moved a higher court and, according to sources, Harry had got parole recently. The police got information that he had fled to Dubai on a fake passport.

